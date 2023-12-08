CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The latest expansion of Dominion Energy Virginia’s largest battery storage facility is now operating in Chesterfield County.

The Dry Battery Energy Storage System will generate approximately $1.2 million in annual tax revenue for the County, according to Dominion Energy.

The facility is said to store up to 20 megawatts of electricity with the ability to power 5,000 homes for up to four hours.

Courtesy: Dominion Energy Virginia

Energy officials say the batteries will play a critical role as the company continues to build the largest offshore wind project in the U.S. and expands the second-largest solar fleet in the nation.

“Battery storage is an important part of our mission of delivering reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy to our customers,” said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. “As our battery storage fleet grows, it means we can continue adding more clean energy to the grid while delivering the reliability our customers expect.”

The new system went online in late November and adds to the growing number of battery storage facilities in the Commonwealth — three operating in Powhatan, New Kent and Hanover counties, along with two that are currently undergoing development in Sussex and Loudon counties.