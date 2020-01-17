Dominion Energy rolls out electric school bus initiative

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goodbye, diesel. Hello, electric!

Dominion Energy is bringing dozens of electric school buses to the streets of Virginia.

By the end of the year, Dominion Energy will house 50 electric school buses throughout 16 cities and counties, including Richmond, Chesterfield, Louisa and Powhatan.

Dominion says the buses will reduce and save money.

“Our goal is to replace every single school bus in our service territory, which is about 13,000 school buses that are now almost all diesel, to replace them with electric school buses over the next 10 years,” said CEO of Dominion Energy Tom Farrell

Dominion adds that when the buses aren’t in use, Dominion will use their batteries to store and inject electricity onto the grid.

