CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield farmer Aubrey Holmes told 8News his heart dropped when he received a call on June 1 informing him that 18 of his goats were dead.

“I’m an old man so my tears are probably gone. But my heart, it still hurt,” Holmes said. “It really hurts me.”

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the deaths of the animals. However, a spokesperson told 8News they could not confirm the cause of death at this time.

Three goats are still in the hospital.

Holmes said he is now trying to figure out what to do with the goats he has left and what this loss will mean for his business. Holmes, who teaches sustainable farming to children, said some of the goats he lost were a key part of his lessons.

“I was also trying to show the kids how to interact with animals,” Holmes said. “Especially goats because they can get more friendly than anything else.”

According to Holmes, the rest of his herd is staying with another neighboring farmer out of an abundance of caution. Holmes said that he saved up for months trying to get the herd to Chesterfield from Smithfield, where they were being housed by family.

“It took me a while to get the herd up here from Smithfield,” Holmes said. “This was my livelihood they took away from me.”

Holmes said that regardless of this tragedy, he wants to encourage other farmers to keep with it.

“Farming is wonderful,” said Holmes. “Don’t ever give up y’all. If you’re younger than me keep it going, if you aren’t younger than me, teach them young ones.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident should contact Chesterfield County Animal Services.