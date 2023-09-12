CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating after doorbell video captured an armed man approaching several homes in the Roxshire neighborhood off Robious Road.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 9. The doorbell video shows a man approaching a home and ringing the doorbell before reaching into his pocket and pulling out a gun. The man then hides the gun in his armpit before ringing the doorbell again. When no one answers, he walks away and drives off in a light-colored SUV.

The homeowners, who were inside at the time, posted the video online as a warning to other neighbors. The post said the same man parked across the street and approached that home, too.

Police said they are working to identify the man.

“Absolute fear that this is happening in our neighborhood. This could’ve been a lot worse which is very scary,” said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons. “We’ve had juvenile vandalism. We’ve never had anything like this and I’ve been here 20 years.”

Neighbors told 8News they are still on high alert three days later as questions about the situation remain.

“Who is this person? What would motivate someone to come into a neighborhood and ring a doorbell, you know? What’s the motivation behind it and what can we do to safeguard ourselves?” she asked. “What recourse do we have to feel safe in our own neighborhood? Your home is your sanctuary and it should always be. Most of us have children or grandchildren, so we will do anything to protect our families.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department.