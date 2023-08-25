CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County resident had a package stolen while the delivery driver was bringing it to her front door — an instance of porch piracy that was caught on her doorbell camera.

Jessica Saenz, who lives on Bison Ford Drive in Chesterfield, was working from home on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 24, when she heard a knock on her door.

“I was in a meeting and then the FedEx lady started knocking on my door like, really hard,” said Saenz. “I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’”

The FedEx delivery driver told Saenz that the package she was delivering — an iPad ordered by her husband — had been stolen.

Saenz then checked her doorbell camera and saw what had happened — a man who reportedly told the driver he lived at the home came up and stole the package from her hands before leaving in a white BMW parked on the street.

Johnny Eubanks, Saenz’s neighbor, said he saw the incident while he was walking his dog. He said it is unusual to hear about that type of activity in their neighborhood.

“It’s kind of kind of crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that before. You know, usually people are sneaky about it,” said Eubanks. “People are pretty desperate now.”

The Chesterfield County Police Department, which is handling the investigation into this incident, said it has already tied the white BMW seen in the video to another robbery that took place last month.

Anyone who recognizes the man seen in the video is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.