Double death investigation underway in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is conducting a double death investigation.

According to police, officers were called to the 10000 block of E. Alberta Court shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Police say a county resident called officers to relay that they hadn’t heard or seen their neighbors in a while.

Upon arrival, police found two people dead. Their cause of death is being investigated at this time.

