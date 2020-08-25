Double death investigation underway in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is conducting a double death investigation.

According to police, officers were called to the 10000 block of E. Alberta Court shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Police say a county resident called officers to relay that they hadn’t heard or seen their neighbors in a while.

Upon arrival, police found two people dead. Their cause of death is being investigated at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events