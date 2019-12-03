Breaking News
Downed power lines to close Chesterfield Road for ‘several hours’

Downed power lines to close Chesterfield road for ‘several hours’

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
Road Closed_1553199973851.JPG.jpg

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Shamrock Road in Chesterfield County is expected to be closed for several hours Tuesday after power lines went down in the area.

Chesterfield Fire Lt. Jason Elmore tweeted that Shamrock Road, from Centralia Road down to Crossvine Drive, will be closed due to the power lines being down.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events