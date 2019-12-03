Downed power lines to close Chesterfield road for ‘several hours’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Shamrock Road in Chesterfield County is expected to be closed for several hours Tuesday after power lines went down in the area.

Chesterfield Fire Lt. Jason Elmore tweeted that Shamrock Road, from Centralia Road down to Crossvine Drive, will be closed due to the power lines being down.

Road Closure: Shamrock Rd will be closed at Centralia Rd down to Crossvine Dr for several hours due to power lines down @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 @VaDOTRVA — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) December 3, 2019

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: