Downed power lines to close portion of Treely Road in Chesterfield for ‘several hours’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A portion of Treely Road off Harrowgate is expected to be “closed for several hours due to downed power lines,” according to a Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesperson.

Police told 8News that a tree came down and “took out some power lines.”

Lt. Jason Elmore with the Chesterfield Fire Department shared on Twitter that the 3900 to 4300 blocks of Treely Road will be closed.

3900-4300 blocks of Treely Rd off Harrowgate will be closed for several hours due to downed power lines. @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 @VaDOTRVA — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) November 22, 2019

