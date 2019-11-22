CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A portion of Treely Road off Harrowgate is expected to be “closed for several hours due to downed power lines,” according to a Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesperson.
Police told 8News that a tree came down and “took out some power lines.”
Lt. Jason Elmore with the Chesterfield Fire Department shared on Twitter that the 3900 to 4300 blocks of Treely Road will be closed.
Stay with 8News for updates as we have a crew headed to the scene.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Woman stabbed for wearing fur boots that turned out to be fake, police say
- Father comes home to find son, suspected robber dead
- Jerry Sandusky resentenced to 30 to 60 years, same as before
- Downed power lines to close portion of Treely Road in Chesterfield for ‘several hours’
- Amazon pulls skin-lightening products off site amid pushback