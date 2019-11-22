Breaking News
Downed power lines to close portion of Treely Road in Chesterfield for ‘several hours’

Downed power lines to close portion of Treely Road in Chesterfield for ‘several hours’

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A portion of Treely Road off Harrowgate is expected to be “closed for several hours due to downed power lines,” according to a Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesperson.

Police told 8News that a tree came down and “took out some power lines.”

Lt. Jason Elmore with the Chesterfield Fire Department shared on Twitter that the 3900 to 4300 blocks of Treely Road will be closed.

Stay with 8News for updates as we have a crew headed to the scene.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events