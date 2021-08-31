Downed trees causing closures at Woolridge Road and Timber Bluff Pkwy

Chesterfield County

Tree down in Chesterfield

Crews are working to clean up a tree down in Chesterfield County. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Downed trees are causing road closures at Woolridge Road and Timber Bluff Parkway this morning.

Several cleanup service trucks were seen throughout Woodlake by an 8News reporter.

