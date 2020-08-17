Downed trees, closed bridges: Pocahontas State Park recovers from Saturday flooding

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Pocahontas State Park was another one of the areas that experienced high waters from Saturday’s rainfall.

Law enforcement rangers at the park said the water began to rise quickly — nearly to waist level on Saturday morning.

Today, plenty of debris can still be seen in the parking lots of the park, and law enforcement ranger Kevin Faubion says some boat rental facilities were washed away by rising flood waters.

“The water was the highest it’s been. We’ve had a lot of visitors come in and say [they have] lived here for 45 years and have never seen the water this high,” Faubion said.





Park rangers have also taped off sections of the park and closed a few bridges to foot traffic due to safety precautions.

“It looked like there was a river going across. Just an incredible show of nature. At one point, we were constantly monitoring the dam because the water level was so high but it never showed any signs of issues down there. No staff or visitors were injured,” Faubion said.

One car was left abandoned in the flood, and Faubion says the water rose above the hood of the vehicle. Inside the car, water remains and damages look beyond repair.





The park remains open but prospective visitors are asked to check the status of the park on their website and give park staff a few days to recover from the damages.

