Dr. Mark Miller takes the oath of office on November 16, assuming the Midlothian seat on the board of supervisors. (Photo: Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Mark Miller was sworn in as the new supervisor representing Chesterfield’s Midlothian district Wednesday.

Miller won the seat in a special election earlier this month after former supervisor Leslie Haley vacated it to take a position in the administration of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

“I am blessed and honored to serve my community in the best way I am able,” Miller said, “to ensure that our children are attending the best schools and taught by the best teachers, that our first responders have the supports they need to help us when we need it, that our roads can handle the traffic as we—as a community—grow and become what I hope will be and continue to be an outstanding place to raise a family and live our lives.”

Although local positions in Chesterfield are officially non-partisan, Miller was endorsed by the local Democratic Party and his opponent, Jennifer McNinch, was endorsed by the Republican Party. His victory in this year’s election represents a slight shift in the make-up of the board, as Haley was endorsed by the Republican Party.

Miller will represent Midlothian until at least 2024, and he has said that he plans to run for re-election when the next cycle comes around.

“On behalf of the entire board, I extend a warm welcome to Dr. Miller, who brings a unique set of expertise and experience to this board,” said Board Chair Chris Winslow. “I look forward to sharing perspectives as we work together to improve the lives of all county residents.”