CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver has been arrested and charged with DUI after police say they crashed their car into a phone pole on Route 1 in Chesterfield.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 on Route 1 near Cogbill Road. The driver, who was the only person in the car at the time, crashed into a phone pole and split it in half, knocking down phone lines.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence. The driver was not identified by police.