CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver has been charged after police say they were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

According to Sgt. Rollins of the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place on Saturday, April 15 at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Arch Road. Chesterfield County Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.

The driver of the red sedan was charged with running a red light.