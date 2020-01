Chesterfield, Va. (WRIC) — A driver accused of crashing into a power pole Saturday night is under arrest.

Chesterfield Police say the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5700 block of Belmont Road just before 10:55 p.m.

50-year-old Juan Maranon is now facing charges for DUI, reckless driving, vandalism, driving with a suspended license, and driving without insurance.

No one was injured in the crash.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.