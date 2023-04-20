CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – A driver was charged with reckless driving in a Chesterfield crash that led to his car flipping over.

Officers responded to St. Francis Boulevard Thursday for the crash, according to a tweet from a Chesterfield police sergeant that shows one vehicle with damage to its left side and another flipped over.

The driver of the flipped car was charged with reckless driving and taken to the hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said

Nobody was in the other car.