CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash resulted in a hospitalization and a driver being charged by the Chesterfield County Police Department.
Around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, officers were called to the Midlothian Turnpike and Watkins Center Parkway intersection for a reported motor vehicle crash.
Upon their arrival, officers found that a crash had occurred involving three vehicles. According to police, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the crash was caused by a sedan that had driven through a red light. The driver was charged as a result.