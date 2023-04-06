CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash resulted in a hospitalization and a driver being charged by the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, officers were called to the Midlothian Turnpike and Watkins Center Parkway intersection for a reported motor vehicle crash.

Upon their arrival, officers found that a crash had occurred involving three vehicles. According to police, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Photo courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police said the crash was caused by a sedan that had driven through a red light. The driver was charged as a result.