CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is in custody and has been charged with DUI after police say they were involved in a crash on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

According to a tweet from Sgt. Rollins of Chesterfield Police posted at 11:44 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, the crash took place on the 10000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Sturbridge Drive.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash. The driver of the Nissan SUV was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. The driver was not identified by police.