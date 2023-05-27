CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver has been charged with driving under the influence after police say they drove their car off the roadway in Chesterfield County.

According to a tweet from Sgt. Rollins of Chesterfield Police posted at 9:36 a.m. on Saturday, the driver ran off the road into a yard. It was determined after a roadside test that the driver had an estimated blood alcohol concentration of .233, nearly three times the legal limit in Virginia.

According to police, no was one injured in the crash.