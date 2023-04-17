CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Amelia County man was arrested and is facing several charges, including manslaughter and driving while under the influence, after police say he caused a crash that killed one person and injured another.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, 35-year-old Dustin B. Hathaway of Amelia County was driving east on Hull Street Road in a silver 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed when he hit a 2023 Toyota Camry attempting to turn left onto Craig Rath Boulevard.

“The silver vehicle was aggressively close to me — aggressively whipped the vehicle in the left lane and takes off full speed ahead, smoke coming out of the exhaust pipes easily doubling my speed, going down the downhill portion of Hull Street,” said a witness after the crash. “They slammed on the breaks, locked up and hit the Camry going fast and caused the Camry to spin around.”

The driver of the Camry, 70-year-old Donna Harris of Chesterfield, and her passenger were both taken to a local hospital, where Harris later died.

The passenger’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Hathaway was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, DUI manslaughter, driving without a license and driving without insurance. He is being held at Chesterfield County Jail.

This crash comes as Chesterfield County makes plans to improve this stretch of Hull Street Road. According to a county spokesperson, Chesterfield has requested 12 million from the Virginia Department of Transportation for a capacity improvement to Hull Street at Brad McNeer Parkway.

The improvement will allow traffic heading west on Hull Street Road to continue through the intersection without stopping. Traffic turning left from Brad McNeer Parkway will then continue to make the turn, with their signal, but will turn into a protected area to merge into westbound traffic.

The county was also recently granted federal funds for the development of a Safe Streets for All Action Plan. This will be a countywide, multi-discipline plan to address transportation crashes. The study will identify systemic, and lower cost strategies to reduce crash types using a combination of engineering, education, enforcement and emergency response solutions.

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors is expected to hold a vote to approve accepting the grant during it’s April 26 meeting.