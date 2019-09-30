Driver charged in hit-and-run crash that killed mother of 4

1  of  4
Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have arrested the driver in a deadly 2018 hit-and-run crash that killed a mother of four.

Police said they arrested Patrick E. Nolan on Friday, Sept 27 and charged him with felony hit-and-run in relation to the crash that happened last year.

Authorities said 30-year-old Selena Galvan-Santos was walking in the road near her home in the 600 Block of Chinaberry Drive at about 3:20 a.m. when she was hit by a car.

 30-year-old Selena Galvan-Santos

The woman was transported to Chippenham Hospital where she died from her injuries.

“The investigation indicates that Nolan, of the 7600 block of Bannockbarn Drive, was driving a 2006 Toyota Matrix when he struck Galvan-Santos and left the scene,” Chesterfield Police said in a release.

Chesterfield Police will continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 App.

