CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver has been charged with running a red light after police say they were involved in a crash in Chesterfield County.

According to a tweet posted by Sgt. Rollins of Chesterfield Police at 1:33 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, the crash took place at the intersection of Buford Road and Pinetta Drive.

Photo: Sgt. Rollins, Chesterfield Police

There were no injuries caused by the crash, which involved a Ford hatchback and Toyota sedan. The driver of the Ford was charged with disregarding a red light, according to police.