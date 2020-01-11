Driver crashes into Chesterfield home: ‘Somebody done hit the d— house’

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A driver crashed into a Chesterfield home Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police received the call shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle accident with injuries. Authorities told 8News the driver went off the road crashing into a home on the 5700 block of Belmont Road.

8News spoke with the homeowner who said she was on the phone with her daughter while having her morning coffee when all of a sudden she felt the impact of the crash.

The homeowner, who has lived on Belmont Road for 35 years, said she was the only one inside the home at the time of the crash.

The driver was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

There was no information immediately available on the driver or any charges.

