CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after police say he crashed a stolen car in the front yard of a home during a police chase — in an area that already has problems with drivers crashing into yards.

Chesterfield Police said officers spotted a stolen car near the intersection of Hull Street Road and Genito Road on the morning of Tuesday, Feb, 21. The officers tried to stop the car on Genito Road but the driver refused and took off, prompting a pursuit.

During the chase, officers said the driver was speeding while passing vehicles on the shoulder and over the double yellow line. Chesterfield officers deployed spike strips and the car hit a tree in Doug McRae’s front yard on Courthouse Road.

McRae said he heard the crash and walked outside to find a mess, a totaled red car and a large police presence. McRae took photos of the damage and pieces of the car scattered across his front yard.

“The damage to that car was incredible and yet the airbags and everything functioned,” McRae said.

The car has since been hauled off and McRae’s yard has been cleaned up but the tire tracks and damage to the bottom of the tree are still visible a day later. The damage may have been detrimental to the tree, but it stopped the car from potentially going into his home.

“I don’t know if he’d hit my house, but he would have been somewhere plowing through my fence line,” McRae said.

McRae said he wasn’t shocked by the scene.

“People will come around here a little too fast and drop a wheel off the side of the road and overcorrect,” McRae said. “They will usually end up someplace in one of these yards here. I’m not the only one.”

The speed limit on the stretch of road in front of McRae’s home is 55 miles per hour. He said drivers always go too fast in front of his home.

According to police, after crashing the car, the suspect got out and tried to run but was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. He’s been charged with grand larceny, felony eluding and driving with a suspended license.