CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver involved in a police chase in Chesterfield was later found by Virginia State Police in a crash on Interstate 95 in the same county.

According to Chesterfield Police, an officer attempted to stop and pull over a vehicle in the area of Route 1 and Weir Road. When the vehicle did not stop, the officer initiated a pursuit. The vehicle then turned and took an exit ramp to I-95 in the opposite direction.

At this point, the Chesterfield Police officer reportedly stopped chasing the car. Police said the suspect vehicle crossed over a grass median from the exit ramp to take the I-95 exit ramp in the correct direction and was seen heading northbound on I-95.

At 7:26 a.m., officers with Virginia State Police were called to I-95 North near the West Hundred Road exit for a single-vehicle crash.

The vehicle involved in the crash — a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt — was identified as the same vehicle from the pursuit involving the Chesterfield Police officer.

According to police, the driver of the car — now identified as 52-year-old James Jermone Saunders of Chester — had run off the roadway and over-corrected before crashing.

Virginia State Police said Saunders was not wearing a seatbelt and was lect with minor injuries. Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Traffic photos taken during the 5-mile backup on I-95 North on Thursday, May 11.

The incident resulted in significant delays — and even a 5-mile backup — for drivers on I-95 North on Thursday morning.