CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate after the driver was injured in a crash involving a dump truck.

Officers were called to the 20000 block of Matoaca Road around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

According to police, the accident involved a single vehicle — a dump truck traveling north on Motoaca Road — that ran off the left side of the road, overturned and crashed into a tree. Upon their arrival, officers found the driver of the vehicle with life-threatening injuries.



(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

Police said it took around 45 minutes to extricate the driver from the truck before he MedFlight evacuated to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.