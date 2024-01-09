CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is facing multiple charges in connection to a Chesterfield County police chase, which ended when the vehicle he was in crashed into a barrier on Interstate 95.

Tijuon Johnson, 24, of Henrico County, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, felony eluding, assault on a law enforcement officer, having a concealed weapon without a permit and having an expired inspection sticker, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

At 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, a Chesterfield police officer was driving north on Woolridge Road near Genito Road.

As the officer approached the intersection, police said he heard tires squealing loudly and saw a gray sedan being driven recklessly and doing “donuts” in the intersection.

The officer also noticed that the sedan’s license plate had been covered by a towel.

The officer then put on the police vehicle’s lights and tried to pull the sedan over, but the driver went east on Genito Road, repeatedly turning his car’s headlights on and off.

The driver continued onto Hull Street Road, then to Chippenham Parkway and I-95. The driver ultimately wrecked his sedan into a jersey barrier, where it finally stopped.

No one was injured in the crash; however, the driver’s sedan hit a Chesterfield County Police vehicle three times during the chase.