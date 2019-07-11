Driver hurt in I-95 crash that slowed traffic in both directions

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a trash truck was hurt Thursday afternoon when the truck’s right front tire blew, forcing him to lose control of the vehicle and striking the jersey wall on Interstate-95 South. The crash slowed down traffic in both directions of I-95 in Chesterfield County.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers arrived at exit 61 on I-95 South to investigate the single-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that the truck was traveling south in the center lane when its tire blew out. The driver of the truck veered left and struck the jersey wall.

The impact of the crash caused the trailer to break from the trailer. The trailer also hit the jersey wall, crossed into the northbound lanes of Interstate-95 and overturned, causing it the lose its load of trash.

The driver of the truck, identified only as an adult male, was taken to the hospital with “minor to serious injuries,” Virginia State Police said. A passenger in the truck was not injured.

Charges are pending as the investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

