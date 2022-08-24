CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver who was killed in a crash on Midlothian Turnpike has been identified.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the driver of a 2007 Honda Civic was heading west on Midlothian Turnpike near the Windy Hill Sports Complex when the car hit a 2016 Ford F-150 that was headed in the same direction.

Both vehicles ran off the right side of the road the the Honda hit a utility pole and overturned. The driver of the Honda, 31-year-old Elder A. Ramos Reyes of Henrico, was pronounced dead at the scene. One occupant of the Ford was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.