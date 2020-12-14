Driver identified in fatal Charter Colony Parkway crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man who was killed in a fatal crash on Charter Colony Parkway has been identified by Chesterfield County Police.

Randy S. Balch, 55, was driving southbound near the 800 block of Charter Colony Parkway when he swerved into the northbound lane getting into a crash with a gray SUV. Balch passed away at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information about the crash call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.

LATEST HEADLINES: