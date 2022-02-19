Driver in deadly Chesterfield crash arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have arrested the driver in a single-vehicle crash that killed one person Saturday morning.

According to Chesterfield Police, a Dodge Charger was headed East on Beulah Road at around 8:50 a.m. Saturday, when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The passenger of the car was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Adolfo Llerena Leon, was arrested and charged with DUI and DUI manslaughter. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Chesterfield Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.