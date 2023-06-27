CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is dead after police say he crashed into a tree in Chesterfield County.
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place at around 3:58 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 on the 400 block of Ruthers Road.
It was determined that the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was heading north on Ruthers Road when he went off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
The driver has not yet been identified by police. This incident is still under investigation.