CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have now identified the driver that was killed in a fatal crash on South Providence Road on Saturday.

Chesterfield County Police responded to the 1100 block of South Providence Road at around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, to investigate a crash.

According to police, a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling on South Providence Road when it crossed the double-yellow lines. It crossed paths with a 2011 Chevrolet Express Van and the vehicles collided.

The driver and sole occupant of the Cavalier, now identified as 39-year-old William E. Trivett III of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Chesterfield County Police stated that the three occupants of the Chevrolet Van were transported to area hospitals after the crash for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.