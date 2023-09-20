CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after police say they crashed their car on Hopkins Road in Chesterfield.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place at around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 on the 9000 block of Hopkins Road.

Police determined that the driver of a 2006 Cadillac was heading north on Hopkins Road when they lost control, crossed over the center line and struck a tree. The driver was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

The driver was not identified by police. This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.