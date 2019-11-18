Driver killed in crash after car runs off Midlothian Turnpike striking fire hydrant, parked cars

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed in a car crash on Midlothian Turnpike just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Chesterfield Police say the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling east in the 9600 block of Midlothian Turnpike when he ran off the road and struck a fire hydrant and two parked vehicles.

The driver died after he was taken to the hospital. Two additional passengers were treated at the scene and are expected to be okay.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. If you have any information, you should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-2521 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

