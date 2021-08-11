Driver killed in crash on Moseley Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after they crashed into a tree off of Moseley Road in Chesterfield County.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said the driver drove a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer off the road around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday. They crashed into a tree.

First responders declared the driver dead at the scene. Police are still working to let next of kin know about the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

The 6600 block of Moseley Road will be closed for about another two hours.