CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after police say they crashed their vehicle, which then caught fire on Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield County.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Chippenham Parkway North at the Powhite Parkway exit at around 3:26 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

It was determined that the vehicle ran off the road and crashed, then caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, no other people were in the car at the time of the crash.

The crash caused Chippenham Parkway to close between Jahnke Road and Powhite Parkway, the southbound lanes have since reopened.