Driver killed in two-car crash on Hopkins Road

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC)– One man is dead after a car crash on the 4200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard.

Chesterfield Police responded shorty after 2a.m. Sunday morning. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the man was struck by a driver of a 2008 Honda as he was turning onto Hopkins Road. The victim was driving a 2012 Toyota. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver of the Honda is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at an area hospital. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, ‘speed and alcohol’ are contributing factors in the crash.



The victim’s name is being withheld until family members are notified.



Police are investigating. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police.