CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police troopers say a person is “very, very lucky to be alive” after a reported shooting on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning.

8News heard reports of the shooting on I-95 northbound near Woods Edge Road around 2 a.m.

Troopers say this is the second interstate shooting in the past five days. A girl was hospitalized after being shot on I-64 in Newport News on Saturday. She’s expected to recover.

We’re working to learn more about Thursday morning’s shooting. Stay with 8News for updates.