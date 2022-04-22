CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of the car that hit a Chesterfield County school bus, causing it to run off the road and land on its side in a ditch, has been issued a summons by Chesterfield Police for reckless driving.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, a 1997 Ford F150 was headed west on Hull Street Road on Thursday, April 21, when it veered off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and the truck ran into a Chesterfield County school bus, which flipped onto its side in an embankment on the side of the road.

Two county employees and four students were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, identified as 55-yar-old Larry Talley, Jr., stayed at the scene for questioning. He has been issued a summons for reckless driving, as well as driving with an expired inspection.

Chesterfield Police are still investigating this incident.