Driver wanted in Chesterfield crash that left 2 seriously injured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police continues to investigate a crash that left two men seriously hurt Sunday.

Police obtained warrants for the vehicle’s driver, Abdul-Malik Lawton, 37, of the 2300 block of Marion Mashore Street in Richmond, for driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.

Officers say the crash happened around 1:50 a.m. Sunday near the 4500 block of Iron Bridge Road.

Police say Lawton was driving a black BMW westbound when the car ran off the road, overturned multiple times and traveled down an embankment.

Two men were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at (8040 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.