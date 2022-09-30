CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ian’s main impact in Central Virginia could manifest itself in the form of harsh rains — something that could complicate your commute this weekend.

Claire Smith drives nearly every day, but this weekend, she’s staying inside.

“If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out,” Smith said. “Play it smart, something can always wait unless it’s an emergency.”

In addition to slicker roads, Central Virginia could see busier roads this weekend. The American Automobile Association (AAA) has warned that as Southerners evacuate north, there’s likely to be increased traffic — and that leaves the potential for more accidents on the highway.

Travelers are encouraged to research their routes and be prepared to handle whatever weather challenges come their way. Smith said she’s used to navigating severe weather on the road.

“I’m from the North,” Smith said. “Snowstorms. Anything. [I’m] pretty used to it. Grew up driving in it, but that doesn’t mean I like to go out in it.”

Virginia State Police will be deployed throughout the area over the next few days to monitor roads and provide assistance in case of emergency. Police are also reminding community members to use their headlights in severe weather.

AAA also added safety practices for drivers to follow in order to travel safely. These include refraining from using cruise control, driving in the center lanes whenever possible, avoiding pulling over on the side of the road and being mindful of one’s surroundings.

Even though Smith doesn’t plan to hit the roads during the height of the weather concerns, she noted some practical protocols for navigating a dangerous route.

“Just leaving enough distance and not going faster than the speed limit and putting on your hazards,” Smith said.