Drunk driver blows a .22, arrested after crashing into tree in Chesterfield

Man crashes into a tree on Elkhardt Road in Chesterfield while driving under the influence on Dec. 1, 2020. (Photo: SGT Rollins Twitter)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A drunk driver crashed into a tree in Chesterfield Monday night, authorities said.

Sgt. Rollins with the Chesterfield Police Department tweeted photos of the accident and said the man was uninjured but highly intoxicated.

Man crashes into a tree on Elkhardt Road in Chesterfield while driving under the influence on Dec. 1, 2020. (Photo: SGT Rollins Twitter)

Man crashes into a tree on Elkhardt Road in Chesterfield while driving under the influence on Dec. 1, 2020. (Photo: SGT Rollins Twitter)

Man crashes into a tree on Elkhardt Road in Chesterfield while driving under the influence on Dec. 1, 2020. (Photo: SGT Rollins Twitter)

According to police, the man’s roadside test was .22. The legal limit is .08 and .40 can be fatal. The man was held at a Chesterfield jail.

8News has reached out to Chesterfield Police to find out what the man will be charged with following the accident.