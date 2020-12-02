Drunk driver blows a .22, arrested after crashing into tree in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A drunk driver crashed into a tree in Chesterfield Monday night, authorities said.
Sgt. Rollins with the Chesterfield Police Department tweeted photos of the accident and said the man was uninjured but highly intoxicated.
According to police, the man’s roadside test was .22. The legal limit is .08 and .40 can be fatal. The man was held at a Chesterfield jail.
8News has reached out to Chesterfield Police to find out what the man will be charged with following the accident.
