Dump truck overturns in Chesterfield, expected to close Beach Road for 2 hours

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A dump truck overturned in Chesterfield County, according to police, and is expected to close a portion of Beach Road for a couple of hours Thursday. Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire told 8News that one person suffered minor injuries in the crash and is expected to be OK.

Lt. Elmore tweeted that the crash, located in the 12800 block of Beach Road, is expected to close the road for two hours.

Chesterfield Police said an investigation is underway.

