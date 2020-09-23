Early crash on Pocahontas Parkway in Chesterfield leaves 2 injured

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are hurt after an early morning crash on the Pocahontas Parkway in Chesterfield.

Around 3:07 this morning, a car coming from the westbound side drove off the left side of the road, went back over to the right side and hit the guardrail and ended up sitting in the middle of the left lane.

Two cars pulled to the right shoulder to help, VSP said. A tractor-trailer also coming from the westbound side changed lanes to avoid the two cars that were sitting in the shoulder and ended up striking the car that was sitting in the left lane and pushing it to the median.

Two people, that were originally in the car, were injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The tractor-trailer driver is ok.

Authorities said a woman involved in the crash left the scene and ended up being found in Henrico. She was taken to the hospital.

Stay with 8News for updates.