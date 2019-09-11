Early morning house fire forces Chesterfield family of five out of home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — An adult and four kids are without a home this morning after their house catches fire overnight.

Crews got on scene just after 5 a.m. They found heavy fire in and out of the home on Wentsworth Street. That’s off of Jefferson Davis Highway.

All five people inside the home at the time of the fire were able to get out on their own. They weren’t hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

8News reporter Basil John just got on scene and is working to get more details.