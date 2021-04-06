Early morning house fire leaves 3 people without a home in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A possible cooking related fire has forced three people out of their home in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the 6700 block of Philbrook Road at around 3:39 a.m. and saw flames shooting from the attic.
Three people were inside the home but were able to escape after being alerted by a smoke detector. Authorities on the scene told 8News one of the residents jumped from the second floor and is being evaluated by EMS.
The fire was marked under control in 15 minutes. Authorities said it appears to be cooking related but a Fire Marshall will determine cause.
