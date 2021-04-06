Early morning house fire leaves 3 people without a home in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A possible cooking related fire has forced three people out of their home in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the 6700 block of Philbrook Road at around 3:39 a.m. and saw flames shooting from the attic.

Three people were inside the home but were able to escape after being alerted by a smoke detector. Authorities on the scene told 8News one of the residents jumped from the second floor and is being evaluated by EMS.

#Chesterfield: 3 people are without a home this morning after a house fire broke out on Philbrook Rd. @CFEMSPIO says all 3 people made it out safely, thanks to a smoke detector. Crews believe this was cooking related. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/Ru1sseKcdA — Autumn Childress (@achildresstv) April 6, 2021

The fire was marked under control in 15 minutes. Authorities said it appears to be cooking related but a Fire Marshall will determine cause.

Stay with 8News for updates.