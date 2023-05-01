UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, the westbound lanes of Hull Street Road have reopened.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of Hull Street Road are closed for several miles in Chesterfield and Amelia Counties due to a crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place near Sappony Road in Chesterfield. All lanes of the road between Skinquarter Road and Military Road are currently closed.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash was a single-vehicle roll-over crash. One person was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Drivers in are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.