Easter event gives bikes to children in memory of Cannon Hinnant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department held an event yesterday for the Ride On Cannon Foundation.

The organization honors the memory of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant who was shot while riding his bike last summer in North Carolina. Cannon’s family has ties to Central Virginia.

The event was for children in the community. It kicked off with an Easter egg hunt and those lucky enough to find a golden egg received one of thirty bicycles.

Police said it was a beautiful day to honor Cannon’s memory on what would have been his 6th Birthday.

You can learn more about the Ride On Cannon Foundation here.