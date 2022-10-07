CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As temperatures begin to drop, organizations in Chesterfield County want to make sure that the students in their communities have what they need to stay warm.

The nonprofit Chesterfield Education Foundation is partnering with Chesterfield Public Schools to sponsor the Pink Flamingo Coat Drive of 2022, a weeklong event taking place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26 featuring a series of coat drives throughout the county where residents can donate winter coats, jackets and other cold-weather outerwear for students who need one.

The Chesterfield Education Foundation has plans to coordinate the event with other community groups across the county. According to a statement from the organization, those who are willing to help host a coat drive will receive a toolkit with tips, information to share on social media and promotional flyers for the event.

Parties interested in hosting a coat drive can complete the informational form here.