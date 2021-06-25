Eight units in Chesterfield damaged after apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with the Chesterfield County Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out just after 8:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex.

Smoke was seen from the hallway of the building located on Taw Street near Route 1.

Officials say the apartment’s fire sprinkler system was able to put out the fire that began in the kitchen of one of the units.

Eight total apartments were affected. Seven suffered water damage from the sprinklers going off, and the unit where the fire started suffered smoke and minor stove top damage. One person suffered a shoulder burn.

Crews got the scene under control in about 20 minutes.